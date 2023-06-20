Indian govt working to provide e-visa facilities to promote cruise tourism: Reddy

The central government is working on upgrading and modernising ports, rationalising port fees, and giving e-visa facilities to promote cruise tourism in India, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering of G20 delegates at a side event held in the Goan capital as part of the fourth Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting, he said, "Cruise passenger traffic grew from 1.26 lakh in 2015-16 to 4.68 lakh in 2019-2020." "And, the cruise vessel traffic grew from 128 in 2015-16 to 451 in 2019-20," the minister added.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, since 2014, there have been renewed efforts to develop cruise tourism in India," Reddy said.

Today, the Ministry of Tourism through a central financial assistance scheme has been supporting tourism infrastructure development-related projects, be it ports, cruise terminals, development of lighthouses, purchase of ferries, or development of river cruise circuits, the Union tourism and culture minister said.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is also working towards the development of "dedicated terminals for cruise passengers and cruise vessels as a whole of government approach", he added.

"A dedicated task force has been formulated on cruise tourism jointly with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Ports and Shipping," Reddy said.

He was addressing the opening session on 'Making Cruise Tourism a Model for Sustainable and Responsible Travel'.

After his address, a panel discussion was also held in which delegates from the US, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Mauritius and South Africa took part.

Reddy said he was looking forward to the discussion and deliberations that will take place before and during the fourth TWG meeting.

He told the gathering that the Ministry of Tourism is also funding the development of cruise terminals, lighthouses and other tourism infrastructure in Goa, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam ports.

Waterdromes at 16 locations are being developed to enable seaplane operations, and the government is also aiming to develop "domestic and international cruise terminals at selected ports by 2023", he added.

Goa is hosting the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting from June 19-20, followed by the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting from June 21-22.

The minister said "insightful inputs" have come from the last three tourism working group meetings.

"India's long coastline, endowed with scenic location, several ports, natural sites and beautiful islands, is not only a key for trade and exports but also an opportunity to promote tourism," the minister said.

He added cruise tourism offers something for everyone in the family, with diverse cultures and languages. "Cruise tourism appeals to those looking for multi-generational travel options. Today, 73 per cent of cruise travellers are sailing with family members," he said.

Since many Indians visit foreign destinations for cruises, the Centre is making efforts to develop cruise tourism in India. "We are working on upgradation and modernisation of the ports, rationalisation of port fees, removing ousting charges, granting priority berthing to cruise ships, providing e-visa facilities to promote cruise tourism in India," the minister said.

Promotion of coastal tourism through beaches, lighthouse tourism and cruise tourism will help the fishing community to find other means of livelihood and employment opportunities, and supplement their existing incomes, Reddy said, adding that "due to continuous efforts and efficient policies, 12 Indian beaches now have Blue Flag certification".

The government of India has already drawn up a programme for developing tourism in the land next to 75 lighthouses, he said.

On river cruise tourism, he cited the example of M V Ganga Vilas, launched from Varanasi, by Prime Minister Modi earlier this year, and said clean rivers will also promote tourism activities like cruise tourism.

In the last nine years, there have been "significant efforts to clean our rivers, among these cleaning and rejuvenating Ganga has been done in a mission mode," he said.

Through the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the government of India has "spent more than USD 4.3 billion", he added.

On the first day of the meeting, central and state government officials gave presentations, besides Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, on the untapped tourism potential in the coastal state.

M Beena, Chairperson of the Cochin Port Authority, made a presentation on 'Developing India as Hub of Cruise Tourism'. She shared project timelines for various cruise terminals coming up in India.

The international cruise terminal in Mumbai will be operational by December 2023, the international cruise terminal in Mormugao, Goa, by November 2023, while the cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam will be operational by June 2023, Beena said.

Four new cruise lines are likely to start cruise operations in India from October-November 2023, the Cochin Port Authority official said.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Tourism and vacation rental company Airbnb to jointly promote India as one of the most sought-after tourism destinations for travel enthusiasts around the world.

A side event -- 'Towards a circular economy of plastics in tourism - the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative' -- in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) was also held.

Later in the evening, the G20 delegates visited the centuries-old Lower Aguada Fort built in the Portuguese era where they were treated to jazz music with a Konkani flavour and some of the traditional Goan food.

After sightseeing, a sumptuous feast was hosted for them at the Taj Holiday Village Resort. Union Tourism Minister Reddy, Union Minister of State for Tourism S Y Naik, Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, Goa Tourism Minister Khaunte, and several top officials of the Tourism Ministry and Goa government were present on the occasion.