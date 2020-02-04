From Cow Urine & Dung To Special Yagna: Bizarre 'cures' Being Touted For Coronavirus

As the death toll from the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak rose to 425 in China and three confirmed cases reported in Kerala, several health authorities in India have reportedly given suggestions on how one could counter the disease. Coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China. The SARS-like virus is also known for its contagious nature which has been rapidly spreading all over the world. Amid the virus outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China.

The Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa, Rigpa and Homoeopathy) was the first to find an Ayurvedic solution. However, the information came with a disclaimer stating that it does not claim to be treatment guidance for the coronavirus infection. The Ayurveda advice included the drinking of 'Shadanga Paniya', 'Agastya Harityaki', 'Trikatu powder' and 'Pratimarsa Nasya'.

The Ministry of AYUSH was not the only one to give suggestions. A doctor of Ayurveda and Siddha from Tamil Nadu also claimed to have found a cure to the virus. Dr Thanikasalam Veni, while speaking to a media outlet said that he formulated a medicine made from an extract of herbs, which can cure any viral fever. The doctor reportedly also claimed that the medicine could treat the infections caused by the coronavirus in 24-40 hours.

Dr Thanikasalam said, "When we treated the dengue virus with our medicine, many patients with reduced platelets count, acute liver failure, immunity deficiency and low white blood cell (WBC) were cured within 24-40 hours. In coronavirus too I am confident our medicine will be very effective."

Hindu Mahasabha also came out with a treatment for the disease that includes cow urine and dung. According to reports, the president of Hindu Mahasabha said that cow urine and cow dung can be used for treating novel coronavirus disease. He also said that a special yagna will also be performed to kill the coronavirus and end its effect on the world.

'People’s war of prevention'

The death toll from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV surged to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have surpassed over 20,000, confirmed the reports. As the figures tripled than the last week, the Chinese Health Committee officials have told the reporters that at least 2,829 confirmed infection cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking a massive leap from 4,400 last week.

President Xi Jinping said that China has launched a people’s war of prevention of the coronavirus outbreak, while addressing a special meeting of top Communist Party body Monday, as per reports. He told the Politburo standing committee that country must race against time to contain the crisis and curb the further global spread, those who neglected duties will be punished, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

