Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 425 In China, Over 20,000 Infected

The death toll from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV surged to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have surpassed over 20,000, confirmed the reports. As the figures tripled than the last week, the Chinese Health Committee officials have told the reporters that at least 2,829 confirmed infection cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking a massive leap from 4,400 last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

62 new fatalities confirmed in City of Wuhan

According to the reports, the 62 new fatalities were confirmed in the City of Wuhan, Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged in December, spreading to at least 23 nations worldwide with over 151 confirmed cases of contagion from the strain.

In recent developments, Hong Kong declared the abrupt border closures after dozens of medical staff protested Monday over refusal of the Hong Kong government to restrict the travellers from mainland China.

The country reportedly detected 15 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus as Chief executive Carrie Lam told the media that Hong Kong has taken strict measures to halt movements across the border. China’s elite Politburo Standing Committee urged improvements to the national emergency management system and said that there were loopholes and challenges exposed in response to the epidemic, suggest reports.

President Xi Jinping said that China has launched a people’s war of prevention of the coronavirus outbreak, while addressing a special meeting of top Communist Party body Monday, as per reports. He told the Politburo standing committee that country must race against time to contain the crisis and curb the further global spread, those who neglected duties will be punished, he added.

