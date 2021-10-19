Indian High Commission To Hold Talks With Bangladesh Govt Over Spate Of Communal Attacks

The Indian High Commission is expected to hold talks with the Bangladesh government over the recent spate of communal attacks against the Hindu community in the country. According to MoS Home Nisith Pramanik, the Centre has expressed concern over the incidents of violence against Druga puja processions and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. While the Sheikh Hasina-led government has assured that it is investigating the matter, the Indian High Commission will also hold discussions to raise concerns with the Bangladesh government soon.

"The Central government is concerned. Bangladesh government is investigating the matter and working effectively towards it. Indian High Commission will also hold discussions with the Bangladesh govt soon," said MoS Home Nisith Pramanik.

The Home Ministry's confirmation comes shortly after the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami on Monday met a delegation of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Doraiswami visited pandals in the region and allayed concerns of the Hindu community over their safety and security.

Earlier the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued an official statement over the disturbing reports. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen the disturbing reports and untoward incidents in Bangladesh. We are in touch with the Bangladesh government. Our embassy is in contact with local authorities."

Attacks on Durga pandals, ISKCON in Bangladesh

At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. The Bangladesh Police booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus.

In another follow-up to the violence, a member of the ISKON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area was killed in a mob attack at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali. The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was also burnt down by the goons during the brutal attack. Following violent mob attacks on Hindu religious temples, ISKCON officials wrote a letter to the Sheikh Hasina-led administration demanding 'swift action'.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has claimed that the attacks were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country. He has assured that the reason behind such acts will be made public soon and those involved in it will be given exemplary punishment. Sheikh Hasina has also directed the Home Ministry to initiate prompt action.