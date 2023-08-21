Indian National Arrested In Nepal For Kidnapping Two Children In A Sack: Police

A 22-year-old Indian national was arrested from the Bara district in southern Nepal on the charges of trafficking two Nepali children, including an infant, to India in a sack, police said on Monday. Tabrez Alam, a resident of Bihar, was nabbed on Sunday by the Armed Police Force when he was taking a nine-month-old girl child and a two-year-old boy, according to Rajendra Khadka, Senior Superintendent of Police, Armed Police Force.

Alam was taking the children to India in a sack from the Devtaal Rural Municipality of the district along the Nepal-India border, Khadka said. The Indian national was arrested on the charges of kidnapping the two children from the Amwa village in the rural municipality, Khadka added.

The Armed Police Force nabbed Alam and rescued the children after a team of the paramilitary organisation heard their cries from inside the sack. According to Khadka, the children were handed over to their respective families after their rescue. Alam was handed to the Bara district police office for further investigation.