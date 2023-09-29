Indian Naval Ships Of First Training Squadron Conclude Their Thailand Visit

Indian Naval Ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Sudarshini, and ICGS Sarathi - recently concluded a successful visit to Phuket, Thailand from September 25th to 28th, 2023, as part of their long-range training deployment. The squadron received a ‘ warm welcome’ from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), accompanied by the melodies of the RTN band.

(RTN band. | Image Credit: PiB)

As per an official statement from the Ministry,”Capt. Sarvpreet Singh, the Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of the respective ships, paid a courtesy call to Rear Admiral Puchong Rodnikron, Chief of Staff at the Third Naval Area Command.’

Also the MoD statement added that an onboard reception was hosted on INS Tir in honour of the Chief of Staff, Third Naval Area Command, which was attended by RTN officers and members of the Indian Diaspora. The ships were made accessible to visitors, with school children taking guided tours of the vessels. Trainees from 1TS also had the privilege of visiting the Naval Academy at Phang Nga Naval Base.

“The visit saw personnel from both the Navies engaged in cross training visits, professional interaction, sports fixtures and joint yoga sessions”, the statement added.

Moreover, within the framework of the Maritime Training Partnership Exercise alongside the Royal Thai Naval Ship Klaeng, activities including cross embarkation of trainees, manoeuvres, and approaches for replenishments at sea were conducted. This visit serves to strengthen maritime ties and further fortify the enduring friendship between the two navies.