Indian Navy & Coast Guard Conduct Medical Evacuation Of Philippine Crew From Sea Off Kochi

The Indian Navy rescued a crew member of a merchant vessel, whose health deteriorated rapidly, off the coast of Kochi. According to Coast Guard officials, the Headquarters Southern Naval Command (SNC) conducted a medical evacuation off the coast of Kochi on Tuesday using an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from the Merchant Vessel MV Lyric Poet. At 4 p.m., SNC authorities received information from Coast Guard Headquarters about a suspected COVID-19 positive case involving a Phillipino male crew.

The ship's local agent stated that Chief Officer Michel John Abaygar's medical condition was rapidly deteriorating, with O2 levels decreasing, necessitating an immediate medical evacuation. The ship was on its way from Gibraltar to Machong, said officials.

"Advance Light Helicopter was launched from INS Garuda at short notice for medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) in adverse weather. The pilots of the helicopter displayed tremendous skill and professionalism and successfully completed the mission despite unfavourable conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient," the officials added.

According to the officials, the patient was carried to INS Garuda and transferred to the Naval Hospital, Sanjivini, for additional medical aid in accordance with the COVID-19 standards.

Indian Coast Guard Rescues Fishermen In Diu

In a similar event, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu on September 13. The event occurred just one day after ICG personnel rescued 11 fishermen in the Bay of Bengal after their boat's engine failed. When the Indian Coast Guard received the distress call from the Diu Administration at 2000 Hrs, it immediately responded by deploying an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch darkness and inclement weather at Vanak Bara off the coast of Diu, 175 Km from Porbandar.

The aircraft was piloted by highly qualified Coast Guard pilots Comdt Kunal Naik and Comdt (JG) Saurabh, who demonstrated exceptional flying skills to manoeuvre the aircraft through low-lying clouds and arrive at the destination on time. The difficulties were compounded by the pitch-black night and strong seas at the spot. However, the highly skilled pilots completed the operation successfully within one hour of taking off from Porbandar.

Image: @DefencePROkochi/Twitter