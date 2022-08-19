Last Updated:

Indian Navy Conducts 1st Naval Exercise In South America In 20 Years; INS Tarkash Deployed

The exercise between the Indian and Brazilian navies helped them enhance interoperability and diplomatic ties between the two nations. 

Written By
Mahima Joshi
INS Tarkash

Image: ANI


In a major development, the Indian Navy for the first time in two decades carried out a naval exercise with South America. Indian warship INS Tarkash participated in an exercise with Brazilian Naval Ship ‘Uniao’. The two ships conducted multifaceted operations like cross-deck landing and replenishment at the sea.

According to news agency ANI, the exercise between the two navies helped them enhance interoperability and strengthened existing maritime and diplomatic ties between the two nations. 

INS Tarkash's overseas deployment 

In a move to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy's INS Tarkash visited the South American nation Brazil to hoist the National Flag on August 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which was launched to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. 

Notably, last month on July 26, according to the Indian Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette. The Indian warship between July 29 and July 30 conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise with French Naval Ships in the North Atlantic Ocean which showcased interoperability between the two navies.

READ | Operation Samudra Setu II: INS Tarkash brings 20 MT medical oxygen consignment from Qatar

Earlier on July 8, INS Tarkash visited Djibouti as part of her long-range overseas deployment followed by a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Sudan Navy. The warship then went to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to hoist the tricolour in South America on the occasion as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

READ | INS Tarkash brings medical supplies to Mumbai from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

INS Tarkash also conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sudan Navy ships Almazz (PC 411) and Nimer (PC 413) in the Red Sea near the Sudan Naval Base on 07 July 2022, the Ministry of Defence informed. The exercise included manoeuvres, flying operations for vertical replenishment, visit and board operations, and communication procedures. It provided an opportunity for the exchange of professional experiences and to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries. 

READ | Samudra Setu-II: INS Tarkash brings critical medical supplies to Mumbai from Kuwait, Saudi

Image: ANI

READ | INS Tarkash commences next leg of Indian Navy's long-range voyage; enters Atlantic
First Published:
COMMENT