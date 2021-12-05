Indian Navy Day 2021 Celebrations: Warships Lit Up Near Visakhapatnam's RK Beach; See Pics

As part of Navy Day celebrations, the Eastern Naval Command put on a breathtaking display illuminating the silhouette of three Indian Naval ships at the anchorage near RK Beach in Visakhapatnam from Sunday evening to midnight. The picturesque ships also fired coloured flares during the glare display.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 commemorating the launch of a super-successful Operation Trident by the Indian Navy against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

As part of #NavyDay2021 celebrations at #Visakhapatnam, 3 #IndianNavy ships from #ENC were on spectacular display illuminating the silhouette of the ships at anchorage near RK Beach on Sunday evening@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD@indiannavy pic.twitter.com/MAriprmZqP — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) December 5, 2021

Spectacular Navy Ships illuminate coast along RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

Navy Day 2021 celebrations: Mammoth Indian Tricolour unfurled in Mumbai

The West Naval Command on Saturday exhibited the world's largest flag -an Indian Tricolour- at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, facing the historic Gateway of India in celebration of Navy Day 2021. The gigantic flag is woven of Khadi and is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide. It weighs one tonne, four hundred kilograms.

"The Indian Navy renews its pledge and commitment to preserve and promote national interests and serve the people of India on Navy Day by displaying the massive national flag," the Navy said.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said that this flag was prepared by them to celebrate India's 65 years of Independence. The flag was uncovered on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 at a hilltop in Leh. On the occasion of Air Force Day, it was displayed at Hindon Airbase. On October 21, it was displayed at Delhi's Red Fort to celebrate 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian Navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters."

President Ram Nath Kovind had tweeted, "On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19-related crisis. Indians remain grateful for your service."

Image: Republic World