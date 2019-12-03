Indian Navy Drives Away Suspicious Chinese Vessel, Navy Chief Cites Lack Of Permission

The Indian Navy recently drove away the Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair. As per the sources, the Chinese vessel was carrying out research activities and was detected by maritime surveillance aircraft positioned in that region. The sources contend that the Chinese could have used Shi Yan 1 to spy on activities in the Andaman Island territory. This is a region from which India can observe the maritime movements in the Indian Ocean region. Since the laws do not allow other countries to carry out research activities in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, an Indian Navy warship asked the Chinese research vessel to move out of the region. Soon after this, Shi Yan 1 consented to this and proceeded towards another destination.

'You have to take our permission'

Speaking at an annual press conference on Tuesday, December 3, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressed questions on this issue. He made it categorically clear that the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave the Indian waters as it did not have the permission to operate in the Exclusive Economic Zone. Mentioning that China and Pakistan are scheduled to hold an exercise in the North Arabian Sea, he contended that 7 to 8 Chinese research ships and anti-piracy vessels must have entered the Indian Ocean Region for this purpose.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh to ANI on being asked why Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave Indian waters: Our stand is that if you have to work in our Exclusive Economic Zone, then you have to take our permission. https://t.co/WfohMJqC0L — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on China-Pakistan Navy exercise in North Arabian Sea: China and Pakistan are scheduled to hold an exercise, and to take part in this exercise their vessels must have entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). https://t.co/yKFxh7q4wN — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

(With ANI inputs)

