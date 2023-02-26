Indian Navy Gets First Missile Cum Ammunation Barge For Better Operational Preparedness

A missile cum ammunition (MCA) barge, Yard 75 (LSAM7) was launched by Indian Navy Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, ACWP&A on February 24, at Guttenadeevi, the launch site of SECON at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. With all major auxiliary equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the MCA barge is a proud flag bearer of the “Make In India” initiative of the Ministry of Defence.

The contract for the construction of 08X MCA barge was concluded with SECON, Visakhapatnam, an MSME, in consonance with Atamnirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India. The barge has a service life of 30 years.

The availability of MCA barges will provide impetus to operational commitments of the Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of equipment and ammunition to Indian Navy ships both alongside jetties and at other harbours. A total of eight such barges are under construction which when ready will be delivered to the Indian Navy.

The first missile cum ammunition barge launched by Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta from Naval headquarters at Guttenadeevi, Andhra Pradesh two days ago. 8 such barges are being constructed by a private firm M/s SECON at Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/KiBDg9IR6W — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Modernisation Of Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is continuously working to strengthen its operational capabilities according to modern warfare techniques. The Indian Navy has inducted and placed an order for many vessels, warships and aircraft to strengthen its fleet. Modern warfare requires modern technology to fight future battles. The Navytwo modern aircraft carriers INS Vikrant alongside INS Vikramaditya.

The navy is also planning to induct aircraft into its fleet with Rafael Marine as well FA-18 Super Hornet as contenders for the naval aircraft programme. The navy will also induct futuristic aircraft like the twin-engine deck-based fighters to improve the strength of the Indian Navy. This will make the Indian Navy one of the strongest in the world.

The Indian Navy is also equipping itself with modern missile systems and artificial intelligence for smart warfare in the future. It is changing its structure so that its troops can be prepared with the latest technological warfare knowledge. This will help them to operate modern weaponry that is coming from foreign nations as well as being produced in India with joint ventures.

These new weapons and systems will give the Indian Navy an upper hand over its neighbours. It will also help to counter threats at a long distance as well. The Indian Navy is also using modern submarines like the Arihant class and the Chakra class submarines as both are equipped with ballistic missiles.

Due to the increasing interest of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea, the Indian Navy has decided to invest and equip itself with anti-submarine ships and long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

These include the Boeing P-8I Poseidon aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle like the IAI Heron-1 and predator drones which have been purchased from the United States.