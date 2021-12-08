Indian Navy Grieves CDS Rawat's Tragic Demise; 'Will Remain Eternally Etched In Memories'

With profound grief taking over the country after the unfortunate demise of India’s most revered armed officer, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 army officers in a tragic helicopter crash in Coonoor, condolences are reverberating from all the quarters.

Indian Navy grieves CDS Rawat's tragic death

As armed forces grieve through a major loss, The Chief of Navy Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar and all other personnel of the Indian Navy extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Expressing condolences through a series of tweets, the Indian Navy wrote, “Adm R Hari Kumar CNS and all personnel of Indian Navy extend heartfelt condolences to the families on the untimely demise of Gen Bipin Rawat CDS, Smt Madhulika Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, in the unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.”

In another tweet, they added that armed forces will always be indebted to Major Rawat for his contributions, “The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories. The Indian Armed Forces will forever remain indebted to his invaluable contributions.”

The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories.

Indian Army Mourns Gen Bipin Rawat's demise

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers on board.



The Indian Army said in a statement, "General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military's higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India's joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy that will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations. Mrs Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone."

"The deceased 11 military personnel accompanying the CDS and President DWWA on the way to Wellington will also be equally missed by everyone. They performed their duties as per the best traditions of the Armed Forces," the Army added.

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 13 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The mortal remains of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat. "His passing away has saddened me deeply," PM Modi wrote as he called CDS Rawat 'an outstanding soldier, a true patriot'.

