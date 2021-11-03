Indian Navy Helped stricken Thailand-Israel Plane With 276 Onboard Land At Goa; All Safe

An El Al Israel Airlines flight with around 276 personnel on board on Monday made an emergency landing at an Indian Navy-operated airfield at Dabolim in Goa, Indian Navy informed. The flight was en route to Tel Aviv from Bangkok and had declared emergency citing after one of its engines failed.

"In a swift execution of emergency procedures, Indian Navy-operated airfield at Dabolim, Goa facilitated the safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route to Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 personnel on board, the flight made an emergency landing in early morning hours of November 1," Navy said.

In a swift execution of emergency procedures, Indian Navy-operated airfield at Dabolim, Goa facilitated safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route to Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 personnel onboard, the flight made an emergency landing in early morning hours of Nov 1: Navy pic.twitter.com/eMh4eOaZcY — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

The Navy added, "The aircraft had declared an emergency citing left engine shut. The airfield which was closed for ongoing up-gradation work was made available at short notice enabling safe recovery of aircraft as per standard operating procedures."

According to foreign media reports, the Israeli foreign ministry got in touch with local authorities and passengers were shifted to a nearby hotel after taking the COVID-19 test. No injury was reported in the emergency landing. The flight with 276 personnel on board landed safely at Dabolim airport.