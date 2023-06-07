Indian Navy MARCOS Arrive In Maldives For Sixth Edition Of Exercise 'Ekatha'

The Indian Navy has dispatched its Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and divers to participate in the sixth edition of Exercise Ekatha with the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). The exercise is scheduled to run from June 4 to July 3, 2023. Conducted on an annual basis, Exercise Ekatha aims to enhance interoperability between the two navies, especially in diving and special operations. Counter-terrorism, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations are also incorporated under Exercise Ekatha.

#IndianNavy Divers & Marine Commandos are in #Maldives for the 6th edition of Exercise Ekatha with @MNDF_Official from 04 Jun - 03 Jul 23.

The annual exercise is conducted b/n the two forces to enhance #interoperability in Diving & Special Ops.#BridgesofFriendship @HCIMaldives https://t.co/tjGBJSdecl pic.twitter.com/d3pYTZiyHj June 5, 2023

The fifth edition of the bilateral naval exercise was held in Maldives from September 5 to October 3, 2022. It was observed by Defence Minister of Maldives Mariya Didi and Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Force. Furthermore, India’s High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and Vice Admiral M. A. Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command handed over certificates to the Marines of MNDF’s Special Operations Group (SOG) during the fifth edition of Exercise Ekatha.

Divator diving & Demolition: What is special about the exercise?

The training regimen of Exercise Ekatha includes Joint Drills, Workshops, Seminars, Tabletop Exercises and specialized training in various combat-related activities. Indian Navy MARCOS and the Marines from the MNDF undergo the practice of combat shooting, demolition, Close-quarter battle, and diving operations including divator and rebreather diving. Moreover, Visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) is also practised during the bilateral exercise.

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy (Personnel from the Indian Navy and MNDF at the opening ceremony of Ex Ekatha)

Previously, 10 MARCOS from the Indian Navy and 30 marines from MNDF’s Special Operations Group participated in the exercise. Exercise Ekatha is significant as it presents an opportunity for the participating forces to simulate complex scenarios and test the decision-making and coordination abilities of the troops. These exercises involve the development of operational plans, communication protocols, and coordination mechanisms to address potential security threats.

Notably, India was one of the first nations to recognize Maldives’ independence in 1965 and establish diplomatic relations with the nation. Meanwhile, Maldives established a High Commission in New Delhi in November 2004. This was one of four diplomatic missions of Maldives at the time. The training regimen of Exercise Ekatha is designed to promote mutual learning, enhance operational capabilities, and strengthen the professional bond between the Indian Armed Forces and the Maldivian National Defence Force. It helps foster a spirit of cooperation, interoperability, and regional security in the Indian Ocean region.