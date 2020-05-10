Indian Navy Provide Medical & COVID Essential Assistance To IORs Under 'Mission Sagar'

In a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in regions across the Indian Ocean, the Government of India on Sunday has sent Indian Naval Ship Kesari to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles, carrying on board two Medical Assistance Teams, consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines and food items. This assistance comes as a response to the requests made by their governments to deal with the pandemic.

The relief assistance is carried out under ‘Mission Sagar’ by the Indian Navy. This mission is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Medical Assistance Teams for Mauritius and Comoros

According to the release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Medical Assistance Teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros, helping their Governments deal with COVID emergency and dengue fever in Comoros. The Ship will also deliver consignments of COVID related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles and about 600 tonnes of food items to Maldives. In addition, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines is also being sent to Mauritius.

The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles, the release added.

In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported the efforts of the Governments of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of Covid-19 related essential medicines. A team of select medical personnel were also dispatched to Maldives to augment the preparedness of the Maldivian Government to fight this crisis.

INS Jalashwa arrives at Kochi under 'Operation Samudra Setu'

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa arrived at the Kochi Harbour on Sunday morning with 698 Indians nationals who were stranded in the Maldives amid the Coronavirus lockdown. According to the Indian Navy, among the total evacuees, 595 are males and 103 are females, including 19 pregnant women. The ship had departed from Male, Maldives.

