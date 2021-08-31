Indian Navy Ship INS Tabar Participates In Maritime Exercise With Algeria's 'Ezzadjer'

As part of the ongoing goodwill visit to Europe and Africa, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Algerian Navy ship 'Ezzadjer' on 29 August. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar, commenced its prolonged deployment on June 13 to visit various ports in Africa and Europe till the end of September.

The landmark exercise conducted at the Algerian coast saw the participation of 'Ezzadjer', a frontline Algerian warship.

Many activities were conducted as part of the exercise including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures, and steam past was undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships. According to the Spokesperson of the Navy, the exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other, enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration between them in the future.

The ship is directed to transit across the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea, and Baltic Sea while making port calls at Djibouti, Egypt, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Netherlands, Morocco, and Arctic Council countries like Sweden and Norway.

Indian warships on a goodwill visit

Four Indian warships including INS Mysore, INS Tabar, INS Ganga, and INS Aditya have been deployed on a goodwill visit to several maritime nations of Africa and the Indian Ocean. A defence spokesperson had informed that the warships will hold naval exercises with the navies and coast guards of Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, and Mauritius besides making port calls at Reunion Island and Mozambique.

The visit is aimed to demonstrate the Indian Navy’s blue water capability to deploy, operate and sustain a maritime task force well away from home for an extended duration.

INS Kora & INS Ranvijay conduct maritime exercise with Philippine Navy

On 23 August, the BRP Antonio Luna (Frigate, FF 151) of the Philippine Navy welcomed the two Indian Navy ships -- INS Ranvijay (Guided Missile Destroyer, D55) and INS Kora (Guided Missile Corvette, P61) and carried out a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the West Philippine Sea. The participating ships of both the navies were pleased with the consolidation of interoperability achieved through this operational interaction at sea.

