Indian Navy Ship 'Sarvekshak' Completes 558-mile Survey Around Sunken MV Xpress Pearl

INS Sarvekshak, an Indian Navy hydrographic survey ship, completed a 558-mile side-scan sonar study around the MV Xpress Pearl, which sank in June. According to officials, the survey's analysis suggests a concentration of debris within three square miles of the crash, and it's being conducted simultaneously in three survey zones with integral sensors and two survey boats.

Indian Navy ship survey around MV Xpress Pearl

"Indian Navy ship Sarvekshak progressing survey around MVX Press Pearl off Colombo completed 558 miles of Side Scan Sonar survey. Analysis of survey reveals the concentration of debris within 3 sq. miles of the wreck," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted. "Survey being progressed concurrently in three survey areas with integral sensors and two survey boats," the commission added.

MV Xpress Pearl disaster

When the MV X-Press Pearl sank on June 3, Sri Lankan authorities hurried to coordinate a response to the worst-case scenario, which they thought might occur near the country's major port. The ship had roughly 300 tonnes of oil on board when it started burning on May 20, according to Sri Lankan authorities. The big fire that broke out, the origin of which is yet unknown, is thought to have burned the majority of the gasoline. The X-Press Pearl was carrying slightly under 1,500 containers, with 81 of them being labelled as "hazardous" goods.

Other Southeast Asian governments have stated that the vessel that has been burning for nearly two weeks poses an oil spill risk to the fishing industry and the maritime habitat. It blanketed the shoreline in tonnes of plastic pellets and trash, causing the Sri Lankan government to impose a 50-mile fishing restriction. Hundreds of thousands of bead-like bits of plastic washed up on the Pamunugama beach in Colombo, which is just across from the anchored and sunken X-Press Pearl.

Indian Navy to Sri Lanka's rescue

The Sri Lankan Defence Secretary confirmed earlier this month that the Indian side was actively involved in deepening tight collaboration in both nations' defence and security domains. Sri Lankan officials recently praised the Indian Coast Guard vessels' quick response and assistance in extinguishing the fire that erupted on board the merchant's vessel X-Press Pearl. Aspects of the smooth operation of a long-running military training exchange between Sri Lanka and India have also been highlighted.

