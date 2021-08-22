Indian Navy Ships Reach Guam To Participate With QUAD Nations In Ex-Malabar-2021

Indian Naval ships Shivalik and Kadmatt reached Guam on Saturday, 21 August, as part of their ongoing deployment to several nations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The ships will be participating in the annual MALABAR-21 joint naval exercise.

Indian Navy ships reach Guam for MALABAR-21

As informed by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, Indian Naval ships which reached the island territory of the USA on Saturday are all set to participate in MALABAR-21, a joint naval exercise between Australia, India, Japan, and the USA. The annual Malabar series is a maritime exercise that commenced in 1992 as a bilateral between India and the United States. It has grown over the years and included four prominent navies in the Pacific and the Indian Ocean region.

As a part of the exercise, several important discussions will take place between Vice Admiral AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Rear Admiral Leonard C. "Butch" Dollaga, Commander CTF-74. The discussions will focus on developing an action plan in the maritime domain. Further, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti will be seen onboard INS Shivalik during the sea phase commencing on 26 August 2021.

Ex-Malabar 21

The annual exercise Malabar 21 is to be conducted with USN, JMSDF, and RAN at sea from 26 August and will conclude on 29 August. The exercise will be providing an opportunity for all the common-minded navies to enhance inter-operability, benefit from best practices, and also develop an understanding of procedures for Maritime Security Operations. During this, high tempo exercises will be conducted between destroyers, frigates, corvettes, submarines, helicopters, and long-range maritime patrol aircraft of the participating navies.

Many other activities including live weapon firing drills, anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare drills, and joint manoeuvres, will be conducted. All activities will be conducted following proper COVID-19 protocols and will mark the testimony of synergy between the participating navies.

The two naval ships are the latest designs by the Indian Navy and are a part of the Navy's Eastern fleet based in Visakhapatnam. INS Shivalik will be commanded by Captain Kapil Mehta and INS Kadmatt will be commanded by Commander RK Maharana. Both the ships are equipped with a wide variety of weapons and sensors and have the capability of carrying helicopters and will effectively represent India's warship-building capabilities.

(Image: PIB)