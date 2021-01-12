Indian Navy To Conduct Second Edition Of Largest Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-21'

The Indian Navy on Monday informed that the second edition of the largest biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21' will be conducted on January 12-13, with an aim to assess the country's preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence. According to a release, the entire coastal security set up was reorganised after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai which was launched via sea route.

Indian Navy to begin 'Sea Vigil-21' exercise

Release by the Indian Navy further informed that the 'Sea Vigil-21' will be undertaken along the entire 7516 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India. The Indian Navy informed that this exercise will involve all the 13 coastal states and Union Territories along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities

The Indian Navy release read, "The scale and conceptual expanse of the exercise is unprecedented in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and in terms of the objectives to be met. The exercise is a build-up towards the major theatre level exercise TROPEX [Theatre-level Readiness Operational Exercise] which the Indian Navy conducts every two years."

Indian Navy said that 'Sea Vigil-21' and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges, including transition from peace to conflict. Assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs and other maritime agencies will participate in SEA VIGIL, the conduct of which is also being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Shipping, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Fisheries, Customs, State Governments and other agencies of Centre/ State.

While smaller-scale exercises are conducted in coastal states regularly, including combined exercises amongst adjoining states, the release by the Indian Navy mentioned that the conduct of a security exercise at national-level is aimed to serve a larger purpose. Asserting exercise provides an opportunity, at the apex level, to assess preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence exercise, Navy said that 'Sea Vigil-21' will provide a realistic assessment of its strengths and weaknesses and thus will help in strengthening maritime and national security.

