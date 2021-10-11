Indian Navy To Participate In 2nd Phase Of Maritime Exercise Malabar From Oct 12-15

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday informed that the Indian Navy (IN) will participate in the second phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar along with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) & the United States Navy (USN). According to a statement, the multilateral maritime exercise will take place from October 12-15, 2021 in the Bay of Bengal. The exercise is aimed at increasing coordination and inter-operability between the Naval units.

“The Indian Navy’s participation includes INS Ranvijay, INS Satpura, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a Submarine. The US Navy will be represented by the Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson along with two destroyers, USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale. The JMSDF will be represented by JS Kaga and JS Murasame. Whilst, the Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Ballarat and HMAS Sirius,” a statement from the navy said.

Further explaining the purpose of the exercise, the Navy said, “The Second Phase of the exercise would build upon the synergy, coordination and inter-operability developed during the First Phase of the exercise and would focus on advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, seamanship evolutions and weapon firings.” The first phase of the exercise was held from August 26 to August 29 in the Philippines Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Malabar series of exercises first began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992. The exercise has since been increasing in scope and complexity over the years. The Navy informed that the 25th edition of Malabar exercises is being conducted in two phases while observing all protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Navy Calls India-Japan Bilateral Exercise JIMEX-21 Navy the 'true Spirit Of Military'

A joint military exercise between India and Japan was conducted from October 6 to 8 - the 5th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) in the Arabian Sea. During the exercise, ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) held joint coordination ops. Both the military forces conducted high tempo operations focused on air, surface and sub-surface dimensions of maritime operations.

Following the event, the Ministry of Defence praised the exercise. "The precision, coordination and the high level of interoperability reflected not only the high standards of professionalism and preparedness the two navies maintain to counter threats at sea, but also the high level of trust and understanding that they have built over the years. The complex maritime exercises undertaken will enable the two navies to further strengthen their already wide-ranging strategic partnership and, when required, to jointly safeguard their maritime interests and ensure peace, security and stability in the region," a statement read.

