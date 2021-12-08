Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron Receives President's Standard For 1971 Heroics

The 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron of the Indian Navy, which bombed Karachi Port and sank Pakistan Navy warships during the 1971 war, received the President's Standard, a rare honour for meritorious service, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, President Kovind said, "It gives me great pleasure to be with you on this occasion to award the President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron of the Indian Navy. I would like to congratulate all officers and sailors associated with the squadron for achieving this feat."

LIVE: President Kovind presents President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai https://t.co/x0Oq5DIIIC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

President’s Standard Award

President Kovind complimented the squadron for the "impressive parade and impeccable turnout". He added that the timing of this award could not be more fitting as our nation is celebrating "swarnim vijay varsh". The presentation of this standard is a testimony to the exceptional service rendered by officers and sailors.

The 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron has taken a steady journey over the past 5 decades. The glorious history of this squadron began in 1970 with the induction of 8 ships. These ships played a crucial role in the 1971 war.

A Navy official told news agency PTI on Sunday that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Missile Vessel Squadron, commonly known as the "Killers", which has maintained the capability of delivering a credible offensive punch from the sea for the past five decades.

The Missile Vessel Squadron, based in Mumbai, has engaged in Operation Vijay, Operation Parakram, and was most recently positioned within striking distance off the Pakistan coast following the Pulwama attack.

On May 27, 1951, then-President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad presented the Indian Navy with the President's Colours. According to the Navy, the President's Standard is the same honour as the President's Colours, although it is given to a smaller military structure or unit.

In October 1991, the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron was formally established in Mumbai with ten Veer Class and three Prabal Class missile boats.

However, the origin of the 'Killers' may be traced back to 1969, when the Indian Navy was bolstered by the induction of OSA I Class missile boats from the erstwhile USSR. These missile boats arrived in India on large lift commercial ships in early 1971 and were commissioned at Kolkata. They were sent on a critical assignment in the first year of the Indo-Pak conflict in 1971, and they were instrumental in the war's end, he claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter