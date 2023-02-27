Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya To Carry Out Sea Trials Post Major Refit

After 15 months, the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya will move out of Karwar naval base for sea trials on March 23. The 45,000-ton carrier will be handed over to the Indian Navy by March 31. The MiG-29K fighter jets will start operations in April 2023.

The aircraft carrier was sent for a major overhaul in Karwar in December 2021. The test for air operations will begin in April, and various checks of armaments and surface-to-air missile systems on board will commence in March. The warship will carry a maximum of 36 aircraft.

Aircraft on INS Vikramaditya

The warship will carry a maximum of 36 aircraft including 26 MiG-29K fighters and 10 Kamov Ka-31 advance electronic warning and Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters. India will now have two operational advanced aircraft carriers with INS Vikrant. It will be joining INS Vikramaditya after the completion of its sea trials on the western seaboard.

The new aircraft carrier will be based in Visakhapatnam on the eastern seaboard. It will keep a check on the increasing expansion of China's People’s Liberation Army Navy. It is India’s most powerful carrier and along with India’s QUAD partners United States, Japan and Australia will challenge the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific region.

It is a matter of time before the Indian government decides which aircraft will be on board Vikrant with the final contenders being the F-A/18 Super Hornet of Boeing and Rafael Marine of the French Navy. The decision will be made based on the recommendation from the Indian Navy to purchase a total of 26 fighter aircraft. Joining them will also be the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighters developed by DRDO and HAL for the futuristic fighter programme of the Indian Navy.

This induction will strengthen the Indian Navy to challenge the Chinese PLA Navy in the South China sea and Indian ocean region along with its QUAD partners - the US, Australia and Japan. The two aircraft carriers will keep an eye on India's two notorious neighbours. Given the Chinese Navy's expanding footprint from MALLACA STRAITS to the south Indian Ocean, the Indian navy will be adding teeth to its maritime defence with a second nuclear submarine expected to be commissioned by 2024.