Indian Navy's exercise with Singapore Navy 'SIMBEX 2020' kicks off in Andaman Sea

The Indian Navy is all set to host the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) during the 27th edition of India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX) 2020 in the Andaman Sea. SIMBEX 2020 will commence from Monday, November 23, onwards and conclude on November 25. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Naval exercise will be conducted as a 'non-contact, at sea only' exercise.

SIMBEX 2020

The 27th edition of the India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise 2020 will witness the participation of Indian Navy's Rajput-class destroyer INS Rana along with indigenously-built anti-submarine Kamorta-class stealth corvette INS Kamorta and Kora-class corvette INS Karmuk. The Chetak helicopters along with submarine INS Sindhuraj and P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft will also participate in the exercise. The Republic of Singapore Navy will be represented by Formidable-class stealth frigates RSS Intrepid and RSS Steadfast along with integral S70B helicopter as well as Endurance-class landing platform dock ship RSS Endeavour during SIMBEX 2020.

The two friendly navies and maritime neighbours will engage in advanced surfaces and anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare as well as live weapon firing during the course of the three-day-long bilateral naval exercise. SIMBEX 2020 will witness the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy engaged in intensive joint operations showcasing a high degree of mutual trust, confidence, synergy and cooperation in the maritime domain.

Annual India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise

SIMBEX series is an annual exercise between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy that started in 1994. This Naval exercise is aimed at enhancing the high level of coordination and convergence of views between the two countries in the maritime domain and to enhance the mutual inter-operability while learning the best exercises from each other. The exercise was initially aimed to enhance the anti-submarine, anti-surface and anti-air warfare in a bit to exemplify maritime security in the region but over the years it has moved beyond it. SIMBEX not only aims to highlight the commitment of the two countries to international order but also includes advanced naval drills that cover a wide spectrum of maritime operations.

