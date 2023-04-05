Indian Navy's Marine Commando Dies During Free-fall Training Of Special Forces

A Marine commando is said to have lost his life during a free-fall training of special forces. "The Navy Petty Officer carried out a para jump from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal," an official statement from the Indian Navy read, per ANI. Meanwhile, more details are awaited on how the event really transpired.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & all personnel of Indian Navy pay tribute to Chandaka Govind, Petty Officer who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Panagarh, West Bengal today and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family: Navy pic.twitter.com/W7iGfX1Qmx April 5, 2023

The commando has been identified as Chandaka Govind who was part of the team of paratroopers who were undergoing free-fall training at Panagrah's Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force (AIF) confirmed. He is said to have gone missing after a routine drop from the C130J Super Hercules aircraft and was later found in Barjora of West Bengal's Bankura district.

"Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy pay tribute to Chandaka Govind, Petty Officer who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Panagarh, West Bengal today and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Navy's statement read.

While a court of inquiry has been constituted, preliminary findings suspected that the commando's main parachute as well as the one for emergencies might have failed to open. However, the recovery of the commando's body confirmed that he had a semi-opened parachute. As for the Special Forces training, it is the military exercise in which all three wings-- the Army, the Navy and the Air Force-- participate.

(This is a developing story)