Indian Postal Service To Deliver Exotic Mangoes To Karnataka Residents Amid Lockdown

The Indian postal service has collaborated with Karnataka Mango Board and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) in a one-of-a-kind initiative to deliver the farm-fresh mangoes to people in the state amid the nationwide lockdown.

Karnataka residents can browse through the corporation's official website to order exotic mangoes, such as Badami, Sindhura, and Raspuri, available in three kg boxes which will be delivered to their doorsteps within a week.

Read: Japan PM Shinzo Abe Urges People To Stay Indoors As Coronavirus Crisis Widens

According to reports, Chief Postmaster General from the Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo said that the Kannada/English app has been launched for the state people to place a delivery request, which will also help the mango farmers to avert losses that might incur due to extension of the lockdown until May 3.

The service took off on April 17 and a professional approach has been guaranteed in co-operation with the GPO, Bangalore, who said that the staff members will follow the norms of social distancing and hand sanitizing to ensure health and safety of the general masses.

During this corona lockdown period the fruits from farmers is being directly delivered to the doorsteps of Bangalore City by Postmen.

CPMG, Karnataka & the Secy, Deptt of Horticulture & MD, Mango Development Board at NSH Bangalore.#weCare #weServe #weDeliver #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/dlSNHPDwAP — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) April 17, 2020

Read: Company: 4 Georgia Poultry Workers Dead From Coronavirus

Weekly payment to mango farmers

The e-portal was initially started as a trial run, but now has traffic of regular visitors, as per reports. While speaking to the local media, Shrishail Duggi, Market Consul­tant with KSMD&MCL, said that the minimum order is for 3 kg and the authorities ensure that all the mangoes available on the website are GAP-certified (Good Agricultural Practices).

Duggi further informed that no chemicals have been used in the cultivation of the fruits and the best quality is kept in mind. He also told the local media that the amount received from the business via online payments would be transferred to an RBI-monitored nodal bank account in the name of the registered farmers. Duggi also added that the authorities will ensure that the payments are made on a weekly basis.

Read: COVID-19: Researchers Say Individuals Have 'genetic Predisposition' To Coronavirus

Read: Trump Says China Coronavirus Toll 'far Higher' Than Admitted