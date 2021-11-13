Indian Railways Announces To Cut 'special Train' Services; To Return To Pre-pandemic Fares

After reeling under immense pressure from commuters over a spike in railway fares, the Indian Railways on Friday announced that it will discontinue the "special" tag for mail and express trains while reverting to the pre-pandemic ticket rates with immediate effect.

The Railways has been running only on special trains since the COVID-19-induced lockdown norms were eased. The process of shift started with long-distance trains and now, even short-distance passenger services have been commissioned as special trains with slightly higher fares.

Railways restore train operations to pre-pandemic times

In a letter to the zonal railways on Friday, the rail transportation company maintained that trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and that fares will be brought back to normal pre-COVID fares.

Ticket fares for Mail or Express Special (MSPC) and Holiday Special (HSP) train services are marginally higher.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all regular mail/express trains were being operated as MSPC (mail/express special) and HSP (holiday special). It has now been decided that the MSPC and HSP train services, included in the Working Time Table, 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fares as applicable for the concerned classes of travel and type of train, as per the extant guidelines. This issues with the concurrence of Passenger Marketing Directorate of Railway Board," the order dated November 12 said.

More than 1,700 trains to be restored in the coming days

A senior official associated with the Railways told PTI that the zonal railways have been instructed that over 1,700 trains will be restored to operation. He said that the order has been put into force with immediate effect and that the process of the transition will take a day or two.

Officials, however, informed that prohibitions introduced under COVID protocols such as temporary restrictions on concessions, meal services, and bed-rolls would continue to be in effect.

Pertinently, with the commission of special trains and no levy on fares, the Indian Railways' revenue has witnessed a substantial surge. The railways recorded an increase of 113% in income from its passenger section during the second quarter of 2021-2022 as compared to the first.

(With Inputs from ANI)

