Indian Railways Cancel Trains In Assam Amid 'Rail Roko Andolan'

With increasing unrest in Assam and other northeastern states, the Indian Railways have cancelled 12 trains in the Tinsukia and Lumding division of the state. This comes as various protests have erupted across northeastern India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. One part of the agitation organised by various associations is the 'Rail Roko Andolan'.

This is an indefinite strike that calls for sitting on the railway tracks. The Railways have temporarily cancelled these trains on December 12 and 13. Additionally, 10 trains have been partially cancelled in the region owing to the aforementioned reasons. Following are the names of the trains that have been cancelled in the state.

Internet suspended in Assam

The Assam government on Wednesday has decided to suspend all the internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the North East. According to sources, the suspension will start from 7 pm onwards. A wide range of protests broke out in the North-Eastern states against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Troops deployed in Assam

As the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has started improving, the central government has also started withdrawing paramilitary forces from the Union Territory. Amid all of this, about 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. As per media reports, an additional 20 CRPF companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir. The government also started a special train to help the security personnel reach Assam conveniently.

‘Companies to be released in Assam’

As per the media reports, an official communication revealed, "The MHA has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF Companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these Companies should be released to the Government of Assam for Law and Order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur.”

