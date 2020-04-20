Lockdown: Indian Railways Crosses Two Million Mark In Distribution Of Free Meals To Needy

The Indian Railways on Monday crossed the two million mark in the distribution of free cooked meals to the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

"Distribution of free hot cooked meals by Indian Railways during the national lockdown due to COVID-19 crossed the two million mark today with a total of more than 20.5 lacs," read a press release from the Railways Ministry.

Indian Railways staff across various railway organizations worked tirelessly to provide cooked meals to the needy people during the lockdown due to COVID-19. Railways have been providing bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources, and contribution of NGOs. While delivering the food, social distancing and hygiene protocols are followed.

Coordinated efforts by Railway Ministry

With the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens located across the country, nearly 20.5 lac cooked meals were distributed till April 20. Of these, 3.6 lacs meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources, about 1.5 lacs meals were provided by commercial and other departments of Railways and nearly 3.8 lacs meals have been donated by NGOs working with the Railway organizations.

The food is distributed with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of zones, state governments and NGOs. GMs/DRMs of concerned zone and division also coordinate with IRCTC officials to enhance the outreach beyond the Railway station vicinity.

"The Railway Protection Force has played a major role in the food distribution to needy people prepared by IRCTC, other Railway departments, NGOs and from its own kitchens. Starting with the distribution of food to 5419 needy persons over 74 locations on 28.03.2020, the number has grown daily. Presently about 50000 persons daily are being provided meals on an average by RPF across approximately 300 locations across the country," the press release said.

