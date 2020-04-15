COVID-19: Railways To Produce 1.3 Lakh PPE Coveralls To Aid Healthcare Workers

Once again the Indian Railways showed their dedication towards contributing in the fight against COVID-19 by announcing that they were producing over 30,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls in April. The Ministry of Railways in a statement announced that they would continue this production into next month and had planned to manufacture 1,00,000 of the same in May 2020 for medical and health-care personnel who are at a high risk of getting exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: Indian Railways Produce 6 Lakh Masks, 41,000 Litres Of Hand Sanitisers

"The Railways has been able to procure and distribute to its workshops and other units sufficient raw material for manufacturing more than 30,000 PPE coveralls in April. The Railways has set the target of manufacturing another 1,00,000 PPE coveralls in May and sourcing of appropriate raw material has been started," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Read: Railways To Cancel Around 39 Lakh Tickets Booked For Apr 15-May 3 Due To Lockdown Extension

A few days ago the Indian Railways had announced that they have ventured into production of almost 6 lakh face masks and over 40,000 liters of hand sanitizer to aid the healthcare professionals who were facing a shortage of essential PPEs. They also pledged to manufacture up to 1000 protective kits every day needed to protect doctors and paramedics working on the front line to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Railways.

According to the latest figures released by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 11,439 people have detected positive for coronavirus, including 1306 cured and discharged and 377 deaths.

Read: Internal Comm Misinterpreted: Railways Clarifies On 'migrant Train' After Bandra Incident

Read: Absurdly Long Indian Railways 'Anaconda' Train Goes Viral: Just Count The Number Of Bogies

(With Agency Inputs)