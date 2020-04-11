Lockdown: Indian Railways Distributed More Than 1 Million Free Cooked Meals To The Needy

Indian Railways staff across several Railway organizations like IRCTC, RPF, Zonal Railways, etc have worked tirelessly to provide hot cooked meals to needy people since nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Railways have been providing cooked food in bulk with paper plates for lunch, and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and contribution of NGOs since March 28.

As of Saturday, the Indian Railways have distributed one million cooked meals to nearly 10.2 lakh needy people. The food is distributed among poor people, children, coolies, migrant labourers, stranded persons and anyone else comes in search of food at and near the railway stations. Social distancing and hygiene are also observed while delivering food.

Coordinated efforts by Railway Ministry

With the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens located across the country, nearly 10.2 lakh cooked meals had been distributed till April 10. Of these, over 60 per cent meals were provided by IRCTC, about 2.3 lakh meals were provided by RPF and nearly 2 lakh meals were donated by NGOs in association with the Railway organizations.

The food is distributed with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of Zones, State Governments and NGOs. GMs/DRMs of concerned Zone and division also coordinate with IRCTC officials to enhance the outreach beyond the Railway station vicinity.

The Railway Protection Force has majorly facilitated food distribution to the needy. Distributing food to 5,419 needy persons over 74 locations since March 28, the number has grown daily. RPF has distributed approximately 6.5 lacs meals over 313 locations till April 10.

