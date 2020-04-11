The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lockdown: Indian Railways Distributed More Than 1 Million Free Cooked Meals To The Needy

General News

With the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens located across the country, the Indian Railways have distributed one million cooked meals to the needy people

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian Railways

Indian Railways staff across several Railway organizations like IRCTC, RPF, Zonal Railways, etc have worked tirelessly to provide hot cooked meals to needy people since nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Railways have been providing cooked food in bulk with paper plates for lunch, and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and contribution of NGOs since March 28. 

As of Saturday, the Indian Railways have distributed one million cooked meals to nearly 10.2 lakh needy people. The food is distributed among poor people, children, coolies, migrant labourers, stranded persons and anyone else comes in search of food at and near the railway stations. Social distancing and hygiene are also observed while delivering food.

READ | Amid Lockdown, Indian Railways Delivers 6.75 Lakh Wagons Of Vital Goods

READ | Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Northeast Frontier Railway Modifies 315 Coaches As Isolation Wards

Coordinated efforts by Railway Ministry

With the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens located across the country, nearly 10.2 lakh cooked meals had been distributed till April 10. Of these, over 60 per cent meals were provided by IRCTC, about 2.3 lakh meals were provided by RPF and nearly 2 lakh meals were donated by NGOs in association with the Railway organizations. 

The food is distributed with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of Zones, State Governments and NGOs. GMs/DRMs of concerned Zone and division also coordinate with IRCTC officials to enhance the outreach beyond the Railway station vicinity. 

The Railway Protection Force has majorly facilitated food distribution to the needy. Distributing food to 5,419 needy persons over 74 locations since March 28, the number has grown daily. RPF has distributed approximately 6.5 lacs meals over 313 locations till April 10.

READ | Coronavirus Crisis: Indian Railways Produce 6 Lakh Masks, 41,000 Litres Of Hand Sanitisers

READ | In A First, Indian Railways Introduces 109 Time-tabled Parcel Trains Over 58 Key Routes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
Ratan Tata
RATAN TATA DEBUNKS FAKE NEWS
MHA
MHA WRITES TO BENGAL CHIEF SECY,DGP
Delhi Metro
DMRC TAKES A DIG AT MASAKALI 2.0
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN