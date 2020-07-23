South Central Railway Announces First 'Cargo Express' Of Indian Railways

The South-Central Railway on July 21 announced that its first 'Cargo Express', a timetabled goods train between Hyderabad and New Delhi will begin operations from August 5. As per reports, the express will also transport non-bulk commodities between the two cities.

A 'Cargo Express' between two major cities

According to reports, the express is part of an initiative that aims to increase the market share of railways in the movement of general cargo across the nation. This express train is only a small part of other unique concept sharing ideas. The express will start from Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi.

As per a South-Central Railway press release, ‘Cargo Express’ is a six-month pilot project that will operate once a week every Wednesday. It is believed that the concept of this ‘Cargo Express’ which will aggregate general cargo into a single freight train is supposed to be beneficial for both the railways as well as freight customers.

The General Manage of South-Central Railways stated that they have always tried to be a step ahead of others in introducing customer-friendly initiatives and the introduction of the Cargo Express is just another example of one of these initiatives.

"The concept will be particularly beneficial to agriculture producers, traders, cargo movers, small and medium/ mini plant owners who will be able to move their cargo in record transit time at very low tariffs," he added.

