Indian Railways Generates 5.5 Lakh Jobs For Migrants Workers

The Indian Railways, in a press release, on Sunday, said "the ministry has generated a total of 5.5 lakhs working days, under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in 6 States, which include Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh."

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has been closely monitoring the progress made in the projects and generating work opportunities for migrant laborers of these states under the scheme.

"Around 165 Railway infrastructure projects being executed in these states are worth Rs. 2988 Crore," further read the release.

"Until the 14th August, 2020, about 11296 workers have been engaged in this mission and a total payment of Rs 1336.84 Crores has been released to the contractors for the projects that are being implemented," further added the press release," further added the release.

The railways have also appointed nodal officers in almost every district as well as the states which have been mentioned so that a close contact would be maintained with the various state governments.

Minister Goyal Railways, has also directed the administration of the railways at the Zonal level, to act proactively and ensure that migrants who are engaged in projects are paid accordingly.

At present, the works that are being executed under the scheme include the construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, developing and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, constructing and maintenance of approach roads to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments and cuttings, planting trees at extreme boundaries of railway land and protecting the works of existing embankments, cuttings, and bridges.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched massive employment and public work campaign titled "Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan," primarily to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in hamlets which are witnessing a large influx of migrant workers.

Prime Minister had also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 Crores has been allocated for building durable rural infrastructure under the policy.

This campaign is being undertaken presently in the implementation mode. It involves the implementing of 25 categories of works and activities in 116 districts across the six states.

(With Inputs from PIB)