Indian Railways Installs 'squat Machine' At Station; Sets 30 Squats-180 Seconds Challenge

In a first, Indian Railways has come up with a very unique idea to encourage the Fit India movement among the passengers as it unveiled a squat machine at a railway station in Delhi. Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi where a person can earn a free platform ticket if he/she performs 30 squats in 180 seconds. The Indian Railways took to Twitter to unveil their novel idea and posted a video of a man performing 30 squats to earn a free ticket. Netizens greeted Indian Railways' initiative with cheer and enthusiasm, hailing the innovative idea to promote and raise awareness about fitness among the people.

Indian Railways' unique idea

हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट



एक्सरसाइज से हों फिट, मुफ्त मिले प्लेटफार्म टिकिट



To encourage fit India Program, Indian Railways has installed Squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi.



If you perform 30 squats in180 secs, you are eligible for free platform ticket pic.twitter.com/tsjV73wzFb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 21, 2020

'Centre and States should work as a team': Kiren Rijiju

Calling upon the states to sync their activities with the centre’s programmes, Rijiju said that the Centre and the States should work as a team. “The Youth Affairs and Sports departments have large Human capital at their disposal, which more than makes up for the dearth of the financial resources. We should recognize our strength. There are over 80 lakh volunteers working in various programmes of the Centre. On October 2 this year, over 24 lakh volunteers participated in the plogging programme, making it one of the largest human participation in the world in a single programme.”

Kiren Rijiju on Fit India Movement

Talking about the Fit India Movement, Rijiju said that it aimed at making fitness an integral part of the daily life of Indians, by encouraging them to participate in Fitness events/activities. He said that Fit India Movement would involve all Indians, covering all aspects having a bearing on fitness and healthy living, like physical fitness, mental fitness, healthy lifestyle, healthy eating habits and a balanced diet, preventive health care, and environment-friendly living. It should become a citizen movement. He said that the Prime Minister has already directed all central ministries to make Fit India a part of their programmes. The Minister said that fit India is a way of life. He said that the Government will try to identify the State/UT which is the most fit on the basis of certain parameters. He said that subsequently fittest town, city, school, etc will also be identified and suitably awarded.

