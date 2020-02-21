Donald Trump To Visit India With Senior Advisor And Son-in-law Jared Kushner

As the date for US President Donald Trump’s visit to India is coming closer, new reports suggest that a high-level delegation is likely to accompany him to the country. This includes the senior advisor and the son-in-law of the President, Jared Kushner. Donald Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25, he will attend an event called ‘Namaste, President Trump’ in Gujarat and he will also visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

List of the people who will accompany Trump

High-level delegation likely to accompany Pres Trump to India incl Senior Advisor Jared Kushner,US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer,NSA Robert O’Brien,Secy of Treasury Steve Mnuchin,Secy of Commerce Wilbur Ross&Director,Office of Management&Budget,Mick Mulvaney (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mRyypfCbHh — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Read: 'Trump using India visit for elections': NCP takes issue with US President's 'propaganda'

'Namaste, President Trump'

India is set to roll out the red carpet for the visit of US President Donald Trump on February 24-25. Trump and PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram, during his visit. They will also inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, which is going to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. The US President will visit Agra as well.

Read: After Kem Cho Trump, It could be Howdy Taj Mahal for the US President's India visit

The grand roadshow, planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, will have both President Trump and PM Modi leading the crowd in the latter's home state Gujarat. The US President would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as an epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there. They will also address a big crowd in the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read: Trump excited to visit Motera: All you need to know about the largest cricket stadium

The event was named as 'Kem Cho Trump' by the locals in the anticipation of his visit to the state. However, the Centre after due consideration and to give a national theme to the event renamed it as 'Namaste, President Trump'. This will be Donald Trump's first-ever visit to India as US President.

Read: Donald Trump says PM Modi told him '5-7 million people' will greet them at Ahmedabad