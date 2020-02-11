The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Railways Introduce 'wake-up Call' Service, Netizens Call It Great Initiative

General News

In an attempt to help passengers not miss their destination station, the Indian Railways has introduced a new service "wake-up call" on mobile phones.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian railways introduce

In an attempt to help passengers not miss their destination station, the Indian Railways has introduced a new service "wake-up call" on mobile phones. The wake-up call service will wake up passengers half-an-hour ahead of their scheduled time at their destination station.

Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal posted a tweet detailing the service.

Netizens call Indian Railway's initiative a great step

The latest initiative by Indian Railways has made a lot of people happy and many of them have gone ahead to thank Piyush Goyal to implement such a service.


 

 

 

 

 

Read: Government Has No Plans To Privatise Operations Of Indian Railways Says Piyush Goyal

Read: Indian Railways Convert 2 Coaches Into Innovative Classrooms For Children In Mysuru

Read: Japan's Pod Hotel Concept Coming To Indian Railways; IRCTC Picks Mumbai Central

Read: Cabinet Approves MoU Between India And UK For Energy Self-sufficiency In Indian Railways

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
STATE WELFARISM WORKS FOR KEJRIWAL
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
RAHUL GANDHI WISHES ARVIND KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE