Indian Railways Introduce 'wake-up Call' Service, Netizens Call It Great Initiative

In an attempt to help passengers not miss their destination station, the Indian Railways has introduced a new service "wake-up call" on mobile phones. The wake-up call service will wake up passengers half-an-hour ahead of their scheduled time at their destination station.
Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal posted a tweet detailing the service.
यात्रा के दौरान अपने गंतव्य स्टेशन के छूट जाने की चिंता से अब रेलवे मुक्ति दिलायेगा।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2020
यात्रियों को उनके स्टेशन आने के आधे घंटे पहले एक Wake-up कॉल के द्वारा अलर्ट किया जायेगा, जिससे यात्री अपने स्टेशन के आने से पहले ही उतरने के लिये तैयार हो सकेंगे। https://t.co/C7ta90EIUV pic.twitter.com/s7eVOFYCF6
The latest initiative by Indian Railways has made a lot of people happy and many of them have gone ahead to thank Piyush Goyal to implement such a service.
बहुत बढ़िया आदरणीय श्री @PiyushGoyal जी।— अनुज अग्निहोत्री 'स्वतंत्र' (@ianujagnihotri) February 10, 2020
गर्व है आप जैसे शक्ती शाली राजनेता पर भारत को पहलीबार आप जैसा योग्य और कुशल राजनीतिक व देशभक्त मिला है।
ईश्वर आपको दीर्घायु प्रदान करें व असीम ऊर्जा का संचार निहित करें।
🙏🙏
जय हो।— ★आदित्य★ (@ShitalRaj5) February 10, 2020
आपके सभी कार्य निःसंदेह काबिले तारीफ है।
भगवान करे कि आपके कार्यकाल में रेल और भी तरक्की करे! 🤗🤗🤗@PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @PMOIndia @narendramodi @RailwaySeva
Good step 👏🙏🕉️,— जय श्री राम 🙏 🕉️🙏💪 (@Hindustanrashtr) February 10, 2020
Jaise local train me agla station ka naam announcement karte hai waisa hona chahiye,
हा ये बहुत अच्छा निर्णय है ऐसा होना बहुत जरूरी था।— Vaibhav Pawar (@vaibhavpawarmp) February 11, 2020
आपका बहुत बहुत आभार 🙏🙏— Bhola Ram Dewasi (@DewasiBarlawas) February 10, 2020
जय जय हो सरकार को और आपको भी रेल मंत्री जी बधाई हो— Dilipsinghbhati (@Dilipsi86791389) February 10, 2020
लगातार रेलवे में सुधार करने के लिए आदरणीय— Jitendra Tiwari (@jitendra9753) February 10, 2020
मंत्री जी"को धन्यवाद💐💐।
Very simple yet powerful solution. Thanks for your leadership @PiyushGoyal ji, keep on marching 🙏— Vinod Sheoran (@vinodsheoran04) February 11, 2020
Great step sir..👍 use of best technology will definitely increase experience of railway journey— Kishor Jangir (@kishorjangir_) February 11, 2020
