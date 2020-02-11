Indian Railways Introduce 'wake-up Call' Service, Netizens Call It Great Initiative

In an attempt to help passengers not miss their destination station, the Indian Railways has introduced a new service "wake-up call" on mobile phones. The wake-up call service will wake up passengers half-an-hour ahead of their scheduled time at their destination station.

Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal posted a tweet detailing the service.

Netizens call Indian Railway's initiative a great step

The latest initiative by Indian Railways has made a lot of people happy and many of them have gone ahead to thank Piyush Goyal to implement such a service.

बहुत बढ़िया आदरणीय श्री @PiyushGoyal जी।

गर्व है आप जैसे शक्ती शाली राजनेता पर भारत को पहलीबार आप जैसा योग्य और कुशल राजनीतिक व देशभक्त मिला है।

ईश्वर आपको दीर्घायु प्रदान करें व असीम ऊर्जा का संचार निहित करें।

🙏🙏 — अनुज अग्निहोत्री 'स्वतंत्र' (@ianujagnihotri) February 10, 2020





Good step 👏🙏🕉️,

Jaise local train me agla station ka naam announcement karte hai waisa hona chahiye, — जय श्री राम 🙏 🕉️🙏💪 (@Hindustanrashtr) February 10, 2020

हा ये बहुत अच्छा निर्णय है ऐसा होना बहुत जरूरी था। — Vaibhav Pawar (@vaibhavpawarmp) February 11, 2020

आपका बहुत बहुत आभार 🙏🙏 — Bhola Ram Dewasi (@DewasiBarlawas) February 10, 2020

जय जय हो सरकार को और आपको भी रेल मंत्री जी बधाई हो — Dilipsinghbhati (@Dilipsi86791389) February 10, 2020

लगातार रेलवे में सुधार करने के लिए आदरणीय

मंत्री जी"को धन्यवाद💐💐। — Jitendra Tiwari (@jitendra9753) February 10, 2020

Very simple yet powerful solution. Thanks for your leadership @PiyushGoyal ji, keep on marching 🙏 — Vinod Sheoran (@vinodsheoran04) February 11, 2020

Great step sir..👍 use of best technology will definitely increase experience of railway journey — Kishor Jangir (@kishorjangir_) February 11, 2020

