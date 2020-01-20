Indian Railways Convert 2 Coaches Into Innovative Classrooms For Children In Mysuru

Indian Railways has transformed two old train coaches at Mysuru into bright, colourful, interactive and fun classrooms to provide a 'joyful learning' environment to 60 school children in the city.

Under the initiative 'Joy of Learning, Better on Board', Indian Railways in Mysuru, utilised two old coaches by converting them into fun classrooms with proper teaching aids, for an innovative & joyful learning experience to sixty children of the Railway Colony’s Primary School, in Ashokapuram.

The Railway Ministry tweeted a video of the initiative, where creative hands can be seen skillfully transformed the two coaches into innovative classrooms.

Interiors of the coaches have been refurbished with stairways, brightly painted exteriors, fans, lights and colourful illustrations inside to provide a safe, secure and different learning environment. The exteriors are beautifully painted to emphasise on a green environment, and on educational themes like the water cycle, geographical map of India. Two separate bio-toilets have also been designed for the use of children.

Piyush Goyal tweets on the initiative

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal lauded the effort of Indian Railways in providing proper classrooms to the school students of Railway Colony and tweeted an article on the initiative.

