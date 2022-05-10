Indian Railways Introduces Foldable 'baby Seat' For Infants In Lucknow Mail Train

In order to make the train journey more comfortable for new mothers who are travelling with their child, the Indian Railways has introduced a foldable 'baby seat.' Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Northern Railway Lucknow Division made the announcement regarding the facility for new mothers in trains. A 'baby berth' has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail. The initiative was announced by the Railways department on the occasion of Mother's Day.

'Baby Berth' introduced in Lucknow Mail train

The official Twitter account of the Northern Railway Lucknow Division informed that the new baby birth is foldable with hinges, and can be secured with a stopper when needed. The Lucknow Division of Northern Railway has shared pictures of the berth introduced for babies in Lucknow Mail. A berth for the baby has been arranged with the low berth and it has been made in a way that the child while sleeping does not fall from the seat. The Northern Railway Lucknow Division tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day. A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers travelling with their babies. The fitted baby seat is foldable and is secured with a stopper." Take a look at the post:

Jabalpur Railway Station introduces digital locker for passengers

Meanwhile, the Railways Department installed a first of its kind digital locker in Jabalpur Railway station. The decision has been taken in order to redevelop stations and ensure the safety of luggage of passengers. According to the Railways Ministry, the lockers can be opened using a four-digit code. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Railways shared pictures of the digital locker that has been introduced in Jabalpur Railway station. See the post here:

