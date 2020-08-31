Indian Railways Set To Redevelop New Delhi, Mumbai Stations With Modern Amenities

The Indian Railways is planning to redevelop New Delhi Railway Station and Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal with cutting edge modern amenities and facilities for passengers. The Railways is aiming for new community space for the public as well as easy and clog-free connectivity to the stations with ultra-modern advanced commercial hotspots.

According to a ministry press release, the railways is seeking private partnership to revamp the station complexes with capital funding of Rs 4,925 crore and Rs 1,642 crore for New Delhi and Mumbai CSTM respectively.

Moreover, the Indian Railways is all set to design a multimodal hub for long-distance trains in the former maintenance and stabling yards and ease of connectivity between the two hubs, the port and the City Centre.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has set a target of bringing down carbon emission to zero by the end of 2030, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, August 26. The Union Minister also said that India will have 100 percent electrified train network by December 2023. The first railway of this scale in the world will be diesel-free and 100 percent electric, he added.

Image/Inputs: ANI

