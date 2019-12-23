Indian Railways To Get Modern Train Control System

Indian Railways has decided to implement Modern Train Control system to modernise its signalling system on its entire network with Long Term Evaluation based Mobile Train Radio Communication.

This is one of the most ambitious modernisation projects of Indian Railways, which ensures the up-gradation of the signalling system for improving safety, line capacity and to run trains at higher speeds.

The work includes provisions of:

Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System

Electronic Interlocking System

Remote Diagnostic & Predictive Maintenance System

Long Term Evolution (LTE) based Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) System

Centralized Traffic Control System (CTC) /Train Management System (TMS)

The four sections are Renigunta (RU)

Yerraguntla (YA) section on South Central Railway, Vizianagaram (VZM)

Palasa (PSA) section on East Coast Railway, Jhansi (JHS)

Bina (BINA) Section on North Central Railway and Nagpur (NGP)

Badnera (BD) Section on Central Railway.

These are some of the busiest routes on the Indian Railway network with heavy traffic. The MoU was signed by Pradeep M Sikdar, ED-Signal Development, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways.

Indian Railways signed MoU with RailTel Enterprises Limited (REL) for the work of modernisation of signalling system on 4 sections, which includes Automatic Train Protection System with Long Term Evolution (LTE) based Mobile Train Radio Communication System (MTRC) together with the provision of Electronic Interlocking (indoor) wherever required.

RailTel Enterprises Ltd (REL), a 100% subsidiary of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL) has been given the responsibility to implement these four pilot projects on behalf of Indian Railway. Tenders have been invited and are under evaluation.

Initially, this system will be provided on 500 Locomotives. Talking about the project, Shri Kashinath, Member (Signal & Telecom), Railway Board, said that we need to implement Modern Train Control System to keep pace with modern signalling & communication systems being used all around the world, to ensure safety of the passengers and increase line capacity to match with the challenges of running more trains on existing track.

(With Inputs from ANI)