Indian Railways To Promote rail-based Tourism, To Lease Coaches For Theme-based travel

Indian Railways has decided to lease coaching stock to interested parties for use as theme-based cultural, religious, and other tourist circuit trains, with an aim to maximise the tourist sector's potential and to capitalise on the key capabilities of tourism experts in areas such as marketing and hospitality.

The Ministry of Railways has formed an executive director level committee to prepare the policy and its terms and conditions. According to the Ministry of Railways, the proposed framework would allow interested parties to lease coaches in the configuration they wish. Coaches can be purchased as well.

Leasing to be done for a maximum of 5 years: Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways informed that leasing will be done for a minimum of five years and will be extendable till the codal life of the coaches. According to policy requirements, the proposed model would have a minimum train composition for leasing purposes. The ministry further stated that interested persons would be subjected to a simple registration process based on eligibility criteria.

Haulage fees, minor stabling fees, and leasing fees will be charged by Indian Railways. According to the department, some significant characteristics of the proposed model include a priority on punctuality and quick approvals for coach refurbishment and routes. Third-party advertising would also be permitted inside the train under the proposed concept.

Railways plan to spread Rail based tourism among masses through leasing of coaching stock to interested parties to run them as theme based cultural, religious and other Tourist Circuit train.https://t.co/FfubyYvETf pic.twitter.com/gl88P5QsHM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 11, 2021

Gurudwara Circuit Train to be launched with an 11-day circuit

Carrying on the note of theme-based and religious trains, a Gurudwara Circuit Train will be launched to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit their pilgrimage destinations, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI. The circuit will be completed in 11 days. It will include Gurdwara Harminder Sahib, Amritsar, Gurdwara Damdama Sahib, Nanded, Gurdwara Patna Sahib, Patna, and Gurdwara Huzur Sahib, Nanded. Details about the Gurudwara Circuit Special train are currently being finalised and is expected to be released soon.

The train will contain both sleeper and air-conditioned coaches. The operator will choose the fares. A pantry car will also be added to the train, although passengers will have to book food ahead of time. According to sources close to the Ministry of Railways, the Railways has been working on a number of programmes in recent years targeted at educating the general public about the country's cultural and religious heritage. The Gurdwara Circuit will be the newest initiative after the 'Ramayana Circuit' and the 'Buddha Circuit.'

Gandhi Circuit Special Train in the works

There is also a plan to launch the 'Gandhi Circuit Special Train' soon to raise awareness of Mahatma Gandhi's life philosophy. On the same lines, some more specialised circuits could be started. The railways are said to be preparing 4,000 to 5,000 rail coaches, which will be leased to private operators under conditions for a minimum of five years. During this time, the operator will be responsible for the upkeep of the railway coaches, while the Railways will be responsible for the operation's maintenance. As per sources quoted by ANI, about 50 operators have shown interest in joining this special circuit project.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)