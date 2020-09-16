Indian Railways To Run 20 Pairs Of Clone Trains From Sept 21; Check The Full List Here

In a major relief to the rail passengers amid the Coronavirus times, the Indian Railways on Tuesday has announced that it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21. Most of these trains will be to and from Bihar, the railways said. The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days and the booking will open on September 19 at 8 am, the Railways added.

The ticket fare for the 19 pairs of the clone trains will be priced at the rates of Humsafar Express, while the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates, the railway said.

Railway Board chairman V K Yadav, in a recent media briefing, said the national transporter will operate clone trains on the routes that have a long waiting list so that the passengers with such tickets can travel. The clone trains will run ahead of the actual trains so that passengers have no problem in travelling, the railways said.

Here is the list of the 40 clone trains:

Trains will operate on notified timings

The Railways on Tuesday said that these trains will operate on notified timings and will be fully reserved services. While the 19 pairs of Humsafar Express trains will be of 18 coaches, the Lucknow-Delhi train will have 22 coaches, it said.

Details about the trains

According to the list of trains being run by the Railways, 10 trains, that is 5 pairs, will operate between Bihar and Delhi under the East Central Railways. These trains will start and end in Bihar's Saharsa, Rajgir, Rajendra Nagar, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. The two trains operating under the Northeast Frontier Railway are also from Bihar Katihar to Delhi and back.

The Northern Railway will also run 10 trains (5 pairs) that will operate between Delhi and Bihar and back. West Bengal to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, Punjab to West Bengal among others. Meanwhile, the South Central Railway will operate two trains between Danapur in Bihar to Secunderabad and back. The South Western Railway will operate another 6 trains (3 pairs) between Goa and Delhi, Karnataka-Bihar and Karnataka-Delhi. Furthermore, the Western Railway will run 10 trains (5 pairs) between Bihar (Darbhanga)-Gujarat(Ahmedabad), Bihar (Chhapra) to Gujarat (Surat), Delhi-Gujarat, Mumbai-Punjab, Gujarat(Ahmedabad)-Bihar (Patna), the railway said.

These clone trains will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route if any.

