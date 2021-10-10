Indian Railways Transports 163 Tonnes Of Chocolates, Noodles In 18 AC Coaches

For the first time ever, the Hubballi Division of the South Western Railway has used unoccupied AC coaches to transport chocolates and other food commodities that demand a low and regulated temperature during transportation. This incident took place on Friday, October 8, when 163 tons of chocolates and noodles were stacked into 18 air-conditioned coaches and transported from Vasco Da Gama, Goa, to Okhla, Delhi.

AVG Logistics was in charge of this shipment. According to a press statement from the South Western Railway, this AC Parcel Express train would travel 2115 kilometres and arrive in Delhi on Saturday. The Indian railway has received a revenue of Rs 12.83 lakhs as a result of this.

This significant source of shipment, which was previously conveyed by road, has been seized by the railways is due to the marketing initiatives of the Hubballi Division's Business Development Unit (BDU). Arvind Malkhede, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager, praised BDU's initiatives and stated that the railway is actively approaching consumers to encourage them to use rail services, which are considered to be faster, smoother, and more cost-effective.

Furthermore, industries, as well as merchants, have praised this strategy, which has resulted in an increase in volume. Since October 2020, Hubballi Division's monthly parcel earnings have surpassed Rs 1 crore. Hubballi Division's parcel profits for September 2021 are Rs 1.58 crores. According to the news statement, the Division's total parcel earnings for the current financial year up to September 2021 are Rs 11.17 crores.

Indian Railways develop High-Speed Automobile Carrier

Meanwhile, recently, the Indian Railways have created a prototype coach with side access and other enhanced characteristics for loading vehicles, which would significantly improve the velocity of freight trains in India. The High-Speed Automobile Carrier, which is made up of released and utilised passenger coaches, has the capability of achieving a top speed of 110 km/h and carrying an increased payload of 18 T, as well as improved features over the previous version of the 12 T capacity coaches.

In a first, Indian Railways develops prototype coach with side entry and other improved features for loading of automobiles



The High Speed Automobile Carrier has a speed potential of 110 kmph and higher payload of 12 T@RailMinIndia @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/Yy47xhvNN4 — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 5, 2021

These prototype coaches were created in the Indian Railways' Parel factory, which is part of the Central Railways. According to railways, these coaches transporting vehicles would arrive at their destinations in a less timely manner. As per the railways, the New Modified Automobile Coaches include increased advantages such as a fall plate for simpler vehicle loading, strapping channels for effective vehicle fastening, a fully welded steel chequered plate floor, louvres for aeration, and natural pipe light illumination.

(Image: ANI)