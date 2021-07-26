Indian Seafarers Call For Govt Intervention As China Bans Sailors' Entry From Its Ports

The All India Seafarer & General Workers Union has written a letter to the Centre alleging that China was not allowing ships with Indian crew onboard to enter the China Port. In a letter to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and the seafarers' body alleged that as many as 20,000 seafarers were home due to the move, which was claiming the jobs of thousands of Indian seamen.

"From March 2021, any ship reaching China Port and having Indian seafarers as a crew on it, China government is not allowing all those ships to enter into the port," it said in the letter.

Unonfficial ban imposed on Indian sailors

"Because of this reason, the companies have stopped recruiting seafarers from India to join the vessel. Approximately, 20,000 seafarers are home because of this reason," the body added.

According to the Indian seafarers' body, 80 per cent of seafarers across vessels were from India and "without them, the shipping industry will collapse and will be in a big disaster". Apart from Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the letter has also been addressed to the Ministry of External Affairs and sector regulator, Directorate General of Shipping.

"The union (is) requesting you ... all the higher authorities (to) look into this serious issue and help us to save the job of our seafarer brothers," the seafarers' body said in the letter.

Last year, trade wars between China and Australia had left as many as 50 vessels stuck in the China sea. The vessels included a large number of Indian seafarers. China reportedly did not allow vessels to either dock or leave citing 'COVID-19 concerns'. The workers of MV Anastasia who were stuck since September 2020 were ultimately released in February 2021 after the Indian government pursued the case strongly. Around 16 Indian sailors had been onboard the ship.

(With Agency Inputs)