Indian-Sri Lanka Navy Bilateral Maritime Exercise SLINEX-20 To Begin Today

The eighth edition of the annual Indian navy and Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime exercise 'SLINEX -20' is scheduled to begin on October 19 and would continue till October 21. As per a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise, which was flagged off from Vishakhapatnam last year would kick-start from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka this year. The exercise plays a significant role in strengthening bilateral ties and also reiterating India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’,

Chetak Hopsital to participate as well

While Sri Lankan Navy would be represented by the SLN Ships Sayura (Offshore Patrol Vehicle), and Gjabahu (Training ship), the Indian side would be represented by indigenously built Kamorta and Kiltan ships. In addendum, the exercise would see participation from Chetak helicopter and the Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Rear Admiral Bandara Jayathilaka would be in control of the Sri Lankan fleet while the Indian side would be under Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayay, commanding officer of eastern fleet.

“SLINEX-20 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies. In addition, the exercise will also showcase the capabilities of our indigenously constructed naval ships and aircraft. Surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship evolutions, manoeuvres and cross deck flying operations are planned during the exercise, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly navies,” the statement added.

