India To Give Myanmar Navy Its First Submarine, Kilo Class INS Sindhuvir

India will deliver a Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar navy as a part of defence cooperation, ANI reported citing officials on Thursday, October 15. The announcement comes days after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's visit to Myanmar.

As per reports, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that cooperation in the maritime domain is an important part of India’s enhanced engagement with Myanmar and the submarine would be Myanmar's first. In addition, he also said that it was in line with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and growth for all in the region) to build self-reliance in neighbouring states.

“In this context, India will be delivering a kilo class submarine INS Sindhuvir to the Myanmar Navy. We understand that this will be the first submarine of the Myanmar Navy. This is in accordance with our vision of SAGAR-Security and Growth for All in the Region and also in line without commitment to building capacities and self-reliance in all our neighbouring countries,” Anurag Srivastava said at a press conference.

WHO lauds India's help to Myanmar

Earlier this week, India was lauded by a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative for helping Myanmar with a donation of 3,000 vials of Remdesivir. Dr. Stephen Paul Jost from WHO hailed India's help to Myanmar and said it is much appreciated.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his bilateral visit to Myanmar last week, handed 3,000 vials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug being used in the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients, to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

In addition, to delivering submarine and providing medical aid, India and Myanmar have also inked a project agreement for the up-gradation of Agricultural Mechanisation Sub-Station in Rakhine State. The objective of the agreement is to address the challenges faced in agricultural productivity by using farm machinery and equipment more effectively, eventually raising the socio-economic status of people in Rakhine state.

