Indian, US Army Conduct Joint Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' In Uttarakhand 100 Km From LAC; See

The 18th edition of the annual joint exercise of the Indian Army and the US armed forces also known as, 'Yudh Abhyas 22' is being conducted in Uttarakhand's Auli, just 100 kms away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The exercise kicked off on Saturday.

The joint exercise conducted annually between India and the US to share best practices, techniques, tactics, and procedures, was last held at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US) in October 2021.

US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment are taking part in the annual exercise. The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate.

#IndianArmy and @USArmy troops kick off #YudhAbhyas22 with an opening ceremony in Auli, India.



This year, the bilateral exercise is held in the Himalayas, where @11thAirborneDiv will train alongside 71st Mountain Bde, @adgpi in extreme high altitude. @USARPAC @INDOPACOM pic.twitter.com/U4znuna6Qh — I Corps (@I_Corps) November 19, 2022

Aim of 'Yudh Abhyas 2022'

"The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift & coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," the Defence Ministry said in an earlier press release.

Medical professionals from the 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army, demonstrated medical procedures to a mixed audience of Indian Army soldiers and soldiers from 1st Battalion, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division during the exercise.

1st Squadron - Airborne, 40th Cavalry Regiment participated in combative drills with soldiers from the 9th Assam Regiment, Indian Army during exercise Yudh Abhyas, in the Garhwal Himalayas, India. The exercise provides an opportunity for both armies to exchange best practices.

Spartan Paratroopers and Indian Army soldiers had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with each other's weapon systems to enhance their understanding of capabilities during Yudh Abhyas on November 20.

The scope of the Field Training Exercise included the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation, and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.

The exercise involved exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques, and information operations.

