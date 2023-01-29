Indians Protest Outside BBC Office In London Against 'propaganda' Documentary On PM Modi

The Indian diaspora, on Sunday, staged a protest against the BBC in London for its 'propaganda' documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The BBC documentary was termed 'propaganda' by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and has been banned in India for its misleading narratives. Expressing anger over the state-run media house's alleged attempt to cause instability, Indians protested against it with placards outside BBC's headquarters in London's Portland Place. Apart from the UK's capital, the protests were also organised in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, and Birmingham.

"It has been said in the documentary that there is discrimination against Muslim community in India under PM Modi which is completely false. PM Modi has done so much for Muslims which no other leader has done," said one of the protestors in Portland wearing a sticker that read 'Boycott BBC'. "Triple Talaq was ended for Muslim women, free LPG cylinder is being given under Ujjwala scheme. There is no discrimination against any community under PM Modi's rule," he said.

Notably, BBC released its docuseries on PM Modi despite him receiving a clean chit from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in February 2012, over his alleged involvement in the Gujarat riots. PM Modi, along with 64 others was accused of conspiring the violence at Ahmedabad's Gulberg Society which led to the killing of 68 people in the aftermath of the Godhara train burning incident. The Supreme Court too upheld the final report of the SIT and maintained PM Modi's innocence in the matter.

Indians stage protest against 'racist' BBC in California

Apart from London, the Indian community also carried out a protest rally in the US state of California and raised slogans against BBC. About 50 people marched through Fremont in San Franciso city shouting slogans like "biased BBC" and "racist BBC" along with banners that read "BBC is a bogus broadcasting corporation". This anger of the people is in line with the Foreign Ministry's view which rejected the documentary by calling it 'propaganda' driven by a 'colonial mindset'.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity, and frankly, the continuing colonial mindset, are blatantly visible," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.