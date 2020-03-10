Indians Evacuated From Iran Quarantined At Hindon Airbase For Next 14 Days

Indian nationals, who were airlifted from Iran and reached India on Tuesday morning, have been quarantined at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and will remain in isolation for the next 14 days.

Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master, that was sent to evacuate the Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit Iran, landed back in India at the Hindon airbase with a batch of 58 Indians from Iran.

The IAF aircraft had departed on Monday evening from India with a medical team on board. All the evacuees were kept in the quarantine facility at the Indo-Tibetan border in Manesar, Haryana.

IAF airlifts 58 Indians from Iran

The 58 Indians rescued from Iran included 25 men, 31 women, and two children. The aircraft also carried 529 samples for investigation. The IAF had activated necessary medical protocols for them and had arranged required facilities to provide adequate care and support.

The entire rescue operation consisted of 17 Indian Air Force personnel, of which 13 were IAF personnel and 4 others were the medical staff.

After 14 days of quarantine at the Hindon airbase, the Indian nationals who were on a pilgrimage to Coronavirus-hit Iran, will be sent home. A team of doctors will take care of them for a fortnight. The 17 crew members of the airforce will also remain in isolation for the next 28 days.

'Mission completed. On to the next': EAM

After the Indian authorities successfully airlifted 58 Indian pilgrims that were stuck in Iran due to Coronavirus, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar apprised about the successful landing of the aircraft in Hindon.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar asserted the mission to be completed and wrote, "The IAF has landed. Mission completed. On to the next". The tweet also hints at the government's plan to rescue Indians all around the world who are stranded due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

Earlier, the government had also sent a military aircraft to China to evacuate the Indian citizens form Wuhan, the epicenter of Coronavirus. The Centre has stepped up measures amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

