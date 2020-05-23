India's 2nd Consignment Of Medical Supplies To Mauritius Arrives Aboard INS Kesari

The second consignment of essential medicines supplies from India arrived in Port Louis aboard INS Kesari on Friday. Mauritius' Minister for Health, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal received the consignment on behalf of the government. The shipment, in addition, also carried around 10 tonnes of Ayurvedic medicines. An Indian Medical Assistance Team has also arrived onboard the INS Kesari to work with the Mauritius health authorities through mutual sharing of experience and expertise. The team includes a community medicine specialist, pulmonologist and an anesthesiologist. The supply of these medicines and the medical team has been arranged by the Indian government at the request of the Government of Mauritius.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation earlier on Friday. The shipment underscores the special and unique ties between India and Mauritius and longstanding partnership in the public health care sector.

Before this, another consignment of 13 tonnes of essential medicines from India had arrived on 15 April through the special Air India flight to Mauritius. This included 0.5 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine. The consignment was received by Vice Prime Minister Dookun on behalf of the Government of Mauritius.

Last October, PM Jugnauth and PM Modi had jointly e-inaugurated the new ENT Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities. The hospital has helped the efforts of Mauritian health authorities in managing the Coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment of essential medicines and Medical Assistance Team aboard INS Kesari is part of the ‘Mission SAGAR’ that reflects India’s commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean Region. The ‘Mission SAGAR’ has also included supplies for the Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros to jointly meet our common challenges in these difficult times.

SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) also reflects India’s vision for the Indian Ocean Region, which was articulated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Mauritius in March 2015. India remains committed to further strengthening its multi-faceted people-oriented development partnership with Mauritius.

