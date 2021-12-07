India's 85% Eligible Population Received 1st Dose Of COVID Vaccine, Says Union Health Min

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country, stating that more than 85 % of the eligible population have received the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage reached 128.66 crore (128,66,56,967) on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "More than 71 lakh (71,91,939) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said on Monday.

According to government sources, after a lengthy meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Monday, no definitive recommendation on an additional COVID-19 vaccination dose or vaccine for children was made. Official sources told ANI that both topics were reviewed in the meeting, and the booster dose was not on the agenda, as per ANI sources. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "Another Day, Another Milestone 85 per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. With PM @NarendraModiji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19."

"The meeting put light on COVID-19 vaccination, additional doses and vaccination for children but due to no consensus over the issues final recommendation couldn't be made," sources said.

NTAGI is expected to release detailed regulations for both booster doses and vaccinations for children, as previously reported. The booster dose and the additional dose are two different things. The booster dose is administered after a predetermined period of time has passed since the primary two doses were given, and an additional dose is given to patients who have basic immune system issues. If the immune function is not properly established after the first two doses, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccination is given. This choice must be made in light of the fact that India has reported 23 additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

NTAGI meet on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently told the Lok Sabha that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) were debating and considering scientific evidence related to booster dose administration. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Monday that more than 139 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination had been distributed to states and union territories. The ministry also stated that the States and Union Territories have more than 21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses that are still available to be delivered. The Union Government would procure and supply, free of charge, to States and UTs 75% of the vaccines manufactured by vaccine makers in the country in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

